Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 367.44 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions declined 12.68% to Rs 101.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 367.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 388.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 1386.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1367.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales367.44363.16 1 1386.481367.53 1 OPM %45.1048.21 -46.3548.12 - PBDT174.17185.98 -6 672.56683.25 -2 PBT134.71147.92 -9 519.50548.40 -5 NP101.11115.79 -13 388.47414.17 -6
