Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gujarat Lease Financing rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 24,400; PSU Bank shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,400; PSU Bank shares decline

Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 1005.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 1005.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 33.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 33.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon