Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.79% to Rs 408.70 croreNet profit of Century Enka rose 4.35% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 408.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales408.70536.27 -24 OPM %7.687.04 -PBDT38.9743.87 -11 PBT25.4329.64 -14 NP22.3321.40 4
