Privi Speciality surges after reporting more than two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 93 cr

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Privi Speciality Chemicals rallied 9.72% to Rs 3272.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 110.28% to Rs 93.91 crore on 27.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 678.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 105.86% to Rs 125.06 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 60.75 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 16.21% to Rs 553.75 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Rs 476.51 crore posted in Q2 Sept 2024. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 371.67 crore (up 20.48% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 29.01 crore (up 39.34% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 21.47 crore (down 0.32% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Privi Speciality Chemicals is India's leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

