EFC (I) announces its foray into retail leasing biz

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
EFC (I) has announced its strategic foray into the retail leasing business, introducing premium showroom and shop spaces across key commercial hubs in India.

EFC plans to roll out a portfolio of premium retail spaces in metro and tier-1 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata, followed by strategic high-street and mixed-use developments in emerging urban centres. Each property will reflect EFC's design-first approach and operational excellence, offering flexible formats ranging from compact luxury boutiques to flagship showroom spaces.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

