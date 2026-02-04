Century Plyboards drops after Q3 PAT slides 8% QoQ to Rs 65 cr

Century Plyboards (India) declined 5.48% to Rs 789 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 8.37% to Rs 65.05 crore on a 2.57% drop in total income to Rs 495.53 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit and revenue rose 10.55%, while total income increased 18.29% in Q3 FY26.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 92.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 79.93 crore a year ago. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 7.61 crore, attributable to a one-time increase in employee benefit provisions following the implementation of the new Labour Codes effective 21 November 2025.

On the segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 710.19 crore (up 14.9% YoY), medium-density fiberboard was Rs 325.82 (up 19.09% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 182.99 crore (up 9.62% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 65.36 crore (up 83.44% YoY), and container freight station services was at Rs 42.12 crore (up 35.83% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, total expenses increased 18.49% YoY to Rs 1,259.40 crore. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 672.78 crore (up 9.73% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 207.80 crore (up 17.57% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 31.25 crore (up 74.58% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the company plans to set up a new plywood and MDF manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, with the board considering the proposal on 4 February 2026, to tap rising demand and raw material availability. The project will expand plywood capacity by 90,000 CBM per year in phases from an existing 400,800 CBM (93% utilization) and add 330,000 CBM per year to MDF capacity from 561,000 CBM (85% utilization).

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, blockboard, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

