eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2026.

eClerx Services Ltd tumbled 8.91% to Rs 4504.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19031 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 8.56% to Rs 2395.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25626 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd lost 7.73% to Rs 434.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75613 shares in the past one month.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd fell 7.56% to Rs 812.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26372 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd plummeted 7.39% to Rs 507.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

