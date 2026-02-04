Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 673.40 croreNet profit of Greenply Industries declined 41.25% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 673.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 614.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales673.40614.45 10 OPM %7.608.25 -PBDT42.4048.27 -12 PBT25.8033.18 -22 NP14.3724.46 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:18 PM IST