Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 673.40 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 41.25% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 673.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 614.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.673.40614.457.608.2542.4048.2725.8033.1814.3724.46

