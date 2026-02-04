Indo National reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.76% to Rs 106.11 crore

Net loss of Indo National reported to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 106.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.106.11121.63-4.921.23-3.933.17-7.230.27-6.620.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News