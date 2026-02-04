Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 124.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 124.11% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.9618.24 26 OPM %15.0710.42 -PBDT3.732.12 76 PBT3.391.64 107 NP2.511.12 124

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

