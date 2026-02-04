Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 124.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 124.11% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.9618.2415.0710.423.732.123.391.642.511.12

