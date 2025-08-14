Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.40% to Rs 1.79 croreNet Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 82.40% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.7910.17 -82 OPM %-238.55-88.99 -PBDT-5.91-10.53 44 PBT-6.01-10.63 43 NP-14.10-10.63 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content