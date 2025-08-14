United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 14.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 3021.00 croreNet profit of United Spirits declined 14.02% to Rs 417.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 485.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 3021.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2761.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3021.002761.00 9 OPM %21.1225.79 -PBDT661.00725.00 -9 PBT585.00653.00 -10 NP417.00485.00 -14
