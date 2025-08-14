Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 832.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 360.45% to Rs 152.73 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 832.98% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 360.45% to Rs 152.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales152.7333.17 360 OPM %2.36-29.36 -PBDT17.031.23 1285 PBT10.350.98 956 NP8.770.94 833
