Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 94.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 11.61 croreNet profit of Ram Info declined 94.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.617.98 45 OPM %4.9116.17 -PBDT1.071.97 -46 PBT0.151.06 -86 NP0.050.86 -94
