Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC drops as PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 265 crore in Q3

CESC drops as PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 265 crore in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

CESC tumbled 4.44% to Rs 162.50 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.69% to Rs 265 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 281 crore posted in same quarter a year ago.

However, revenue from operations rose 9.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,561 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 362 crore, down by 0.55% YoY.

Total expenses rose 2.8% to Rs 3595 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Cost of energy purchased stood at Rs 1,274 crore (up 4.94% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 1,274 crore (up 3.3% YoY) Finance costs stood at Rs 339 crore (up 14.53% YoY).

 

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 2.05% to Rs 996 crore on a 10.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,124 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share and record date for the same is fixed as 16 January 2025.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 23,450; media shares tumble; VIX gains 1.75%

Nifty ends below 23,450; media shares tumble; VIX gains 1.75%

Syrma SGS Technology partners with MSI

Syrma SGS Technology partners with MSI

Windlas Biotech receives GMP certification for its new state-of-the-art injectable facility

Windlas Biotech receives GMP certification for its new state-of-the-art injectable facility

ideaForge Technology allots 8,198 equity shares under ESOS

ideaForge Technology allots 8,198 equity shares under ESOS

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon