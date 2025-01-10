Business Standard

Windlas Biotech receives GMP certification for its new state-of-the-art injectable facility

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

From Food Safety & Drugs Administration Authority of Uttarakhand

Windlas Biotech announced that it has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification for its new State-of-the-Art Injectable facility from the Food Safety & Drugs Administration Authority of Uttarakhand, following the inspection in December 2024. The certification states, that the firm is following the Good Manufacturing Practices as per World Health Organization (WHO) TRS Guidelines.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

