Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC Ltd spurts 1.11%, gains for third straight session

CESC Ltd spurts 1.11%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 179, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 179, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. CESC Ltd has risen around 1.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.05, up 0.99% on the day. CESC Ltd is up 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 29.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd gains for third straight session

Bosch Ltd gains for third straight session

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% to Rs 56 crore

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% to Rs 56 crore

NESCO consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2025 quarter

NESCO consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon