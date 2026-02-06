CESC slips as Q3 PAT slides 32% QoQ to Rs 304 cr
CESC declined 1.91% to Rs 151.40 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 32.14% to Rs 304 crore on a 23.96% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 4,005 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit increased 7.8%, supported by a 12.47% growth in net sales in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 6.35% YoY to Rs 385 crore in Q3 FY26.
Total expenses increased 7.84% to Rs 3,877 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,595 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The cost of energy purchased stood at Rs 1,475 crore (up 15.78% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 391 crore (up 24.92% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 343 crore (up 1.18% YoY) during the period under review.
CESC is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity.
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:05 PM IST