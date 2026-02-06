Tips Music Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for five straight sessions

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 561.1, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% fall in NIFTY and a 14.58% fall in the Nifty Media.

Tips Music Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 561.1, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25543.45. The Sensex is at 83161.28, down 0.18%. Tips Music Ltd has added around 6.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1393, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44127 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

