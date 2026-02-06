Friday, February 06, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tarsons Products approves change in directorate

Board of Tarsons Products approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Tarsons Products at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the appointment of Vinesh Mohan Kriplani (DIN: 08212644) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive Independent Director). The board also accepted the resignation of Girish Paman Vanvari (DIN:07376482) as an Independent Director of the Company.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

