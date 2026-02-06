Board of Tarsons Products approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Tarsons Products at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the appointment of Vinesh Mohan Kriplani (DIN: 08212644) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive Independent Director). The board also accepted the resignation of Girish Paman Vanvari (DIN:07376482) as an Independent Director of the Company.

