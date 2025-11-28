CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 15,000 equity shares under ESOP

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 15,000 equity shares under EOSP on 28 November 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,95,85,218 to Rs. 3,14,96,15,218 comprising of 1,57,48,07,609 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.
