India's Labour Market Shows Moderate Activity but Strong 2026 Hiring Outlook Driven by Non-IT and AI/ML Growth

Examining the trends by sector, the share of agricultural employment increased in Q2 of FY26 while the share of self-employed individuals rose, and the share of casual labourers decreased. The Naukri jobspeak index, a key indicator of white collar hiring, witnessed a decline of 9% YoY in October 2025. The easing of white-collar hiring during the month can be attributable to seasonal factors such as the Diwali-Dussehra festive cluster temporarily slowing recruitment momentum.
Even with the seasonal factor dampening overall hiring demand, the underlying non-IT sector hiring remains robust. Sectors such as Accounting and Finance (15%), Education (13%), and BPO/ITES (6%) showed positive YoY growth. Importantly, the sustained surge in AI/ML job opportunities with 33% YoY, signals ongoing digital transformation and demand for specialised talent.
