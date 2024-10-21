Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 97.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 136.86% to Rs 6.94 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 97.79% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 136.86% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.942.93 137 OPM %93.52108.19 -PBDT6.432.74 135 PBT6.412.72 136 NP5.382.72 98
