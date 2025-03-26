Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power launches high-efficiency medium voltage induction motors 'Fluxtron'

CG Power launches high-efficiency medium voltage induction motors 'Fluxtron'

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has launched 'Fluxtron'its most advanced, high-efficiency medium voltage induction motors. Designed to redefine energy efficiency, 'Fluxtron' marks a revolutionary step in sustainable industrial operations, empowering businesses to dramatically cut their carbon footprint while boosting productivity.

Engineered with cutting-edge technology, 'Fluxtron' motors set new industry benchmarks in reliability, energy efficiency, and durability. Built to withstand the harshest industrial environments, these motors deliver superior performance while significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs. With minimal maintenance and seamless Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) compatibility, 'Fluxtron' ensures precision control of speed and torque, making industrial processes smarter and more adaptable.

 

Speaking on the landmark launch, Amar Kaul, MD & CEO, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, said: "'Fluxtron' is more than just a motorit's a movement. A movement towards a future where industries operate with maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact. At CG, we are not just powering businesses; we are shaping a more sustainable world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro wins 10-year 500 million deal with Phoenix Group

Wipro wins 10-year 500 million deal with Phoenix Group

RailTel awards order of Rs 155.93 cr to Quadrant Future Tek

RailTel awards order of Rs 155.93 cr to Quadrant Future Tek

TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires balance 8.26% stake in The GO Corporation, Switzerland

TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires balance 8.26% stake in The GO Corporation, Switzerland

TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires further 30% stake in EBCO, UK

TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires further 30% stake in EBCO, UK

UTI Asset Management Company allots 2,442 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 2,442 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon