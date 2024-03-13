CG Semi lays foundation stone for Rs 7,600 cr Sanand factory

The Joint Venture between CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG); Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, Renesas); and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd (Stars Microelectronics), will set up a world-class OSAT facility in India.

This facility will be set up in a land area of around 28 acres with an investment of Rs 7600 crores spread over a period of five years. This facility will manufacture a wide array of products - ranging from legacy packages such as QFN and QFP to advanced packages such as FC BGA, and FC CSP, which will cater to industries such as Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, 5G, to name a few, with a capacity to ramp up production to 1.5 crore units per day.

The facility will generate employment for around 5000 people, thereby providing opportunities to the local communities.

CG Semi, a subsidiary of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, announced that it has performed the foundation stone laying ceremony in Sanand, Gujarat.