Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX soared 5.82% as shares tumbled.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,076.45, a premium of 78.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,997.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 338 points or 1.51% to 21,997.70.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 5.82% to 14.43.
ITC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex slumps 906 pts; Nifty sinks below 22,000; VIX surges 5.82%

Australia Market climbs 0.22%

Pound Struggles To Recover Above $1.28 Mark; UK Economy Returns To Growth

Shriram Properties launches residential project in Bengaluru

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon