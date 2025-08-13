CG-VAK Software & Exports standalone net profit rises 59.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 13.93 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 59.06% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.9312.47 12 OPM %27.8521.01 -PBDT4.002.69 49 PBT3.642.28 60 NP2.721.71 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content