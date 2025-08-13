Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 16.71 croreNet profit of Tamboli Industries declined 8.63% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.7114.10 19 OPM %13.1723.69 -PBDT2.843.21 -12 PBT1.701.94 -12 NP1.271.39 -9
