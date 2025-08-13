Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit declines 9.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.41% to Rs 28.89 croreNet profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments declined 9.72% to Rs 24.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.8929.01 0 OPM %98.6598.55 -PBDT28.5028.59 0 PBT28.4528.54 0 NP24.2326.84 -10
