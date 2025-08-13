Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 68.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 80.67 croreNet profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 68.60% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 80.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.6771.08 13 OPM %13.1212.72 -PBDT17.1311.22 53 PBT15.509.89 57 NP12.197.23 69
