SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 64.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.82% to Rs 16.64 croreNet profit of SPL Industries declined 64.73% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.82% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.6442.47 -61 OPM %-9.864.54 -PBDT1.914.51 -58 PBT1.243.76 -67 NP0.912.58 -65
