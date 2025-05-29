Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 5.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 367.69 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 5.59% to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 367.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 102.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 1495.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1355.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales367.69383.53 -4 1495.261355.63 10 OPM %9.089.28 -9.4311.94 - PBDT30.5433.32 -8 139.98161.60 -13 PBT31.7130.96 2 136.37154.53 -12 NP24.5523.25 6 102.88115.64 -11

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

