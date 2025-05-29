Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BKV Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

BKV Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

BKV Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.20 0 0.800.80 0 OPM %-5.0010.00 --3.7520.00 - PBDT00.03 -100 00.18 -100 PBT00.03 -100 00.18 -100 NP00.03 -100 00.18 -100

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

