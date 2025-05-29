Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 2.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 65.47 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries rose 2.93% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 65.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.26% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 240.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.4768.45 -4 240.37220.66 9 OPM %8.688.04 -7.467.65 - PBDT5.084.93 3 15.4614.75 5 PBT4.264.14 3 12.1511.46 6 NP3.163.07 3 9.008.55 5
