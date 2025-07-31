JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 30.07 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings rose 9.58% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.0727.23 10 OPM %87.6088.25 -PBDT26.3424.03 10 PBT26.3424.03 10 NP19.6717.95 10
