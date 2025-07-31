Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.58% in the June 2025 quarter

JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 9.58% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.0727.23 10 OPM %87.6088.25 -PBDT26.3424.03 10 PBT26.3424.03 10 NP19.6717.95 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

