Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.19% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.19% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.254.0813.9200.8700.8700.640