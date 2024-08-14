Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.19% to Rs 6.25 croreNet profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.19% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.254.08 53 OPM %13.920 -PBDT0.870 0 PBT0.870 0 NP0.640 0
