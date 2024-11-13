Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.01 croreNet profit of Chartered Capital & Investment declined 8.28% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales-0.010.05 PL OPM %-18900.003480.00 -PBDT2.651.96 35 PBT2.651.96 35 NP1.331.45 -8
