Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit declines 81.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.51% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Parker Agrochem Exports declined 81.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.51% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.152.15 -47 OPM %26.0957.21 -PBDT0.291.23 -76 PBT0.241.20 -80 NP0.221.20 -82
