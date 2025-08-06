Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Chase Bright Steel reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-1200.00-1400.00 -PBDT-0.13-0.04 -225 PBT-0.13-0.04 -225 NP-0.13-0.04 -225
