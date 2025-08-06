Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 137.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 418.62 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 137.17% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 418.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 403.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales418.62403.95 4 OPM %8.737.20 -PBDT39.4023.69 66 PBT24.309.82 147 NP15.256.43 137
