Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 301.22% to Rs 171.68 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 43.54% to Rs 158.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 301.22% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales171.6842.79 301 OPM %27.2779.39 -PBDT85.1935.17 142 PBT82.0434.44 138 NP158.38110.34 44
