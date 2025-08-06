Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 301.22% to Rs 171.68 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 43.54% to Rs 158.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 301.22% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales171.6842.79 301 OPM %27.2779.39 -PBDT85.1935.17 142 PBT82.0434.44 138 NP158.38110.34 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

