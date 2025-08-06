RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 186.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.07% to Rs 67.56 croreNet profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 186.32% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 120.07% to Rs 67.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.5630.70 120 OPM %3.704.01 -PBDT3.711.28 190 PBT3.701.27 191 NP2.720.95 186
