Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 134.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 40.83 croreNet profit of Nila Spaces rose 134.38% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.8331.11 31 OPM %29.7820.12 -PBDT9.644.86 98 PBT8.323.62 130 NP6.002.56 134
