Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.24% to Rs 1.38 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 61.24% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.383.56 -61 OPM %-6.52-3.65 -PBDT0.330.24 38 PBT0.330.24 38 NP0.330.24 38
