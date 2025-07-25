Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 20.77 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals rose 17.65% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.7716.84 23 OPM %6.267.19 -PBDT0.950.94 1 PBT0.530.48 10 NP0.400.34 18
