Bridge Securities standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Bridge Securities rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.10 -100 OPM %030.00 -PBDT0.460.03 1433 PBT0.450.03 1400 NP0.450.03 1400
