Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 2352.59 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 16.97% to Rs 287.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 2352.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2106.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2352.592106.84 12 OPM %18.2817.86 -PBDT472.07399.50 18 PBT391.35331.84 18 NP287.11245.45 17
