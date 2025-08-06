Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.63% to Rs 489.38 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 4.90% to Rs 35.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.63% to Rs 489.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales489.38492.47 -1 OPM %9.789.91 -PBDT56.6454.39 4 PBT48.1346.31 4 NP35.7234.05 5
