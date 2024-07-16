Business Standard
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, NOCIL Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2024.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 11.33% to Rs 1209.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74100 shares in the past one month.
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd spiked 10.72% to Rs 118.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63776 shares in the past one month.
NOCIL Ltd soared 8.23% to Rs 315. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd gained 7.42% to Rs 1275. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2117 shares in the past one month.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spurt 6.85% to Rs 82.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

