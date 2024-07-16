Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR near record low, NIFTY hits fresh high

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Indian Rupee is consolidating around the record low levels amid sustained uptick in the US dollar overseas. Yesterday, rupee fell near a record low of 83.62 against the US dollar in intraday moves. Losses were somewhat limited for the INR amid firm trend in domestic equities as benchmark indices touched all-time high levels. The broader NSE Nifty index crossed the 24,600 mark for the first time before finishing higher by 84 points, or 0.35 percent, at 24,587. It continues to edge up and scaled up fresh highs today as well. The INR currently quotes flat at 83.58 per US dollar. Domestic economic undertone is turning cautious amid a flare up in food price. Indias annual consumer price inflation edged up to four-month high of 5.08% in June compared with 4.21% in previous month. The spike was led primarily by food inflation as it soared to 9.36%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amazon Web Services, Tamil Nadu hub join hands for AI startup programme

Stock Market Investment

JNK India surges on order win from JNK Global; up 13% since listing

Muharram 2024

Muharram 2024: When is Ashura? Know its History, Significance and more

accident

LIVE news: 5 killed, 42 injured after bus crashes into tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Stock Market LIVE updates: Smallcaps shine as benchmarks log new highs; Chennai Petro, MTNL zoom 11%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon